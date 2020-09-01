2 health workers among NegOr’s 9 new Covid-19 cases

Negros Oriental has logged nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), two of whom were health workers.

In a press briefing here Tuesday, Assistant Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Liland Estacion, who also chairs the health committee of the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), said the latest cases were determined based on throat swab test results received by her office over the weekend.

The nine new Covid-19 cases were a 12-year-old boy who was a locally-stranded individual (LSI) from Vallehermoso; a 23-year-old male LSI from Bayawan City; a 23-year-old female LSI from Bindoy; a 45-year-old female person deprived of liberty (PDL) from Guihulngan City; a 10-year-old female Taekwondo student from La Libertad who came in close contact with a teacher who had tested positive for the coronavirus; a 49-year-old female LSI from Zamboanguita; a 24-year-old female LSI from Siaton; a 32-year-old female health worker; and a 47-year-old female health worker in Mabinay.

The two health workers who were assigned at the Inapoy Community Primary Hospital in Mabinay town were direct contacts of the nurse from Negros Occidental who died of coronavirus last week, Estacion said.

She said the 10-year-old girl from La Libertad was reported to be a direct contact of a former Covid-19 patient from Bindoy while the PDL was detained alone in a cell at the Guihulngan police station and had no visitors, thus the source of infection was being traced.

As of September 1, Negros Oriental had a total of 137 Covid-19 cases, 16 of whom were active cases, 117 have recovered, and four have died.

Source: Philippines News Agency