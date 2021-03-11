2 GenSan schools eyed for pilot face-to-face classes

The Department of Education’s (DepEd) local division is seeking endorsement from the local government to include two local schools in the proposed pilot implementation of the limited face-to-face classes.

Romelito Flores, DepEd city division superintendent, said they have identified the Aspang Elementary School and Aspang High School in Barangay San Jose as sites for the test run of the initiative.

In a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday, Flores said they selected the two schools due to their readiness to conduct the limited face-to-face classes.

He said the area, specifically Purok Aspang in San Jose, has not recorded any confirmed case of the coronavirus virus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and the health protocols are already in place on the school premises.

The schools have enough classrooms to accommodate 15 to 20 learners and have installed support facilities, such as hand washing and sanitation areas.

Based on the proposed system, Flores said the learners would be divided into two groups, with one attending the pilot classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and the other on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The two schools have about 200 combined learners from Grades 1 to 10 and 12 assigned teachers.

“The main considerations are the regular wearing of face masks and face shields for everyone, and the no-entry policy in the school premises will be strictly implemented,” Flores said.

He said they have advised the teachers living in communities outside the area to consider staying in the school as they could become potential carriers of Covid-19.

Flores said they continually review their plans and make the necessary adjustments while waiting for the go-signal from their central office and President Rodrigo Duterte.

DepEd initially scheduled a dry run last January for the pilot limited face-to-face classes but called it off on the President’s orders.

City Councilor Jose Edmar Yumang pledged to sponsor a resolution endorsing and supporting the selection of Aspang Elementary School and Aspang High School as pilot sites for in-person class reopening.

The city has 178,622 enrolled learners, with 155,751 enrolled in public and 22,871 in private schools.

The learners are taking various alternative modes of learning due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.