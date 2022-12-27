2 former rebels surrender in Pangasinan

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan: Two former members of the communist terrorist group (CTG) Militia ng Bayan have surrendered to the authorities and renewed their pledge of allegiance to the government.

Pangasinan 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies (PMFC) force commander, Lt. Col. Quintin Casabar Jr., said the former rebels identified as Diosdado Pariñas or “Ka Joel” and Alfredo Valdez or “Ka Card”, both residents of Umingan town, withdrew their support to the CTG and signed a pledge of allegiance to the government in a ceremony on Dec. 26.

“They were active in the group from 2000 to 2005. They used to join the armed group in the mountains until after 2005. They said they experienced hardships while with the CTG,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Casabar said they experienced an armed encounter with the government troops that made them lay low and fear for their lives.

“The PMFC is conducting information dissemination in the far-flung areas where the two were reached by the information on the government’s programs and projects for the people, including the former rebels, and so they decided to finally join the government again,” he said.

The two former rebels have also surrendered their firearms and explosives.

Casabar said they were debriefed and received sacks of rice and cash gift.

He said they were turned over to the local government unit of Asingan town for further assistance.

“They will be coordinated with other government agencies, such as the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, among others, so they would be assisted further,” he added.

Casabar said there are a total of 17 former rebels who have surrendered to the PMFC from Jan. 1 to Dec. 27 this year

Source: Philippines News Agency