2 foreigners in Bataan tested negative for nCoV

The city health officer here announced Wednesday that the two foreigners who were persons under investigation (PUIs) were found negative for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

It has been declared that the two PUIs confined at the Bataan General Hospital (BGH) in Balanga City and in the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Hospital (JBLMH) in San Fernando, Pampanga are negative for the coronavirus, Dr. Mariano Antonio Banzon said.

A Chinese national from Mariveles town was reported confined at the BGH while a British national from Hermosa town was at the JBLMH.

Banzon said he could not disclose the foreigners' identities because of the Data Privacy Act, adding he also could not say whether the two had been discharged from the hospitals.

We are just relying from reports transmitted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) to Dr. Glory Baltazar that the examination showed they were free from the virus, he said. Baltazar is the chief of BGH.

Banzon also said they have created the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) in all the villages as directed by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo AAo.

Each BHERT, he said, is composed of a barangay executive officer, barangay tanod or watchman and two health workers.

Sila ang maghahanap ng mga barangay citizen na nanggagaling sa ibang bansa na kung may karamdaman na tulad ng sipon, ubo at lagnat ay imo-monitor (They will be the one to look for barangay citizen who came from other countries and that they monitor them if having illnesses like colds, cough, and fever) for possible quarantine for 14 days.

They will be providing us daily reports and updates of those who will be considered as persons under investigation, Banzon said.

Ang Balanga City nakaprepara (Balanga City is prepared) for any negative eventuality, he said.

Banzon also showed samples of personal protective equipment which he said will be provided to each health worker, if the need arises.

The equipment will be used for investigation and contact tracing, he said.

Banzon said face masks will also be distributed to the public if there is a need and that these are available at the Rural Health Units 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Balanga City.

Asked if they have enough face masks, he said, Initially, may maipapamigay kung may pangangailangan pero walang pangangailangan ngayon (Initially, we can distribute if there is a need. But so far, there is no demand yet).

