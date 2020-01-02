2 firecracker injuries reported in Butuan City

BUTUAN CITY -- The Department of Health in Caraga Region (DOH-13) reported two firecracker injury cases here as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

DOH-13 said the victims, a male and a female, sustained blast burns from "fountain" firecracker.

Prior to the welcoming of the New Year, DOH-13 had campaigned for zero firecracker injury by calling on residents in the area to use alternative means in merrymaking. The agency recommended the use of torotots or bang cauldrons instead of using firecrackers and fireworks.

DOH-13 Director Jose R. Llacuna, Jr., also made the rounds of private and government hospitals here to check on the readiness of medical staff.

Police said the New Year revelries were generally peaceful in Butuan City and the rest of municipalities in the province of Agusan del Norte.

We were in full alert during the celebration to ensure the safety of communities in our area of jurisdiction during the New Year celebration, said 1Lt. Roel Maglalang, civil-military operations officer of the Army's 23rd Infantry Battalion (23IB).

The 23IB has operational jurisdiction over Butuan City and the rest of towns in Agusan del Norte, including some parts of Agusan del Sur and Misamis Oriental.

Meanwhile, the management of the Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center (ASTMMC) in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, said Thursday (January 2) there were no firecracker-related injuries and incidents reported in the said medical facility during the holiday season. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency