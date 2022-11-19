2 female students nabbed in Manila over alleged sextortion

Members of the Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) have arrested two female college students over charges of extortion in Manila.

In a statement on Friday, Maj. Reynaldo Salim, police team leader of the Manila District Anti-Cybercrime Team (MDACT) identified the suspects as Maribelle Marasigan and Kashmir Paula Villadolid.

The two were arrested in an entrapment operation on Thursday, after a 32-year-old nursing student filed a complaint against them, who are said to be friends of his ex-girlfriend.

The suspects allegedly threatened to expose on social media the private messages and photos of the victim and his ex-girlfriend.

Investigation showed that on Nov. 6, the victim received a message from a certain “Louisse Castillo” on social media, which was later found out to have been created by suspects.

The suspects were able to gain access to the Facebook account of the former girlfriend of the victim when they borrowed her mobile device.

Unknown to the victim’s ex-girlfriend, her private conversations and intimate photos with the complainant were screen-captured by the suspects.

The captured photos and messages were then used to extort money from the victim.

The suspects demanded PHP30,000 from the victim in exchange for the deletion of the images and conversation they have.

A series of conversations then ensued between the suspects and the victim that ultimately led to an agreement where the victim was instructed by the suspects to meet up in a fast-food restaurant located on Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila.

The incident prompted the victim to report to MDACT which led to the arrest of the suspects after receiving the boodle money.

“Before the arrest, the victim approached the suspects, began to discuss their agreement, and eventually handed over the agreed sum of money,” said Salim.

The suspects are facing criminal charges for violation of illegal access; robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons; and grave coercion under the Revised Penal Code, all in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

They will be turned over to Malate Police Station Custodial Facility after inquest proceedings.

Source: Philippines News Agency