﻿2 female drug suspects yield P20-M shabu in N. Ecija drug sting

More than PHP20 million worth of shabu were seized and two female suspects were apprehended during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Sumacab Este, this city on Wednesday afternoon.

Col. Jess Mendez, acting provincial director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), said arrested were Sittie Pindatun, 30, and Nor-an Bilal, 26, both residents of Barangay H-2, Dasmariñas, Cavite.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the drug suspects are among major distributors of shabu in NCR, Bulacan, and Nueva Ecija.

Seized from the suspects were two cellular phones, two pieces sealed green Chinese Pin Wei plastic tea bag, 10 pieces knot tied transparent plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing approximately 3 kilos with a Dangerous Drug Board value of PHP20 million, PHP1,000 bill, and 19 bundles of boodle money.

The operation was jointly conducted by the combined elements of NEPPO, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, PDEA, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Cabanatuan City Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division (RID3) and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU3).

Appropriate charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act) are being readied against the suspects.

“The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office vows to sustain with vigor its gains on anti-illegal drugs police operations in support of President Rodrigo Duterte’s legacy on an intensified campaign against illegal drugs,” Mendez said.

He added that the efforts are in line with the guidance of Brig. General Matthew P. Baccay, regional director of the Police Regional Office 3 to act with vigilance and be a dependable police force towards a strong completion as the current administration winds down its term.

Source: Philippines News Agency