2 ex-rebels yield in N. Ecija; NPA lair found in Zambales

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO: Two former members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Nueva Ecija province.

In his report on Monday, Col. Wilson O. delos Santos, commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 (RMFB 3), identified the surrenderers as “Ka Enteng”, a former regular NPA member and “Ka Orling”, a former member of the Militia ng Bayan.

He said personnel of the 303rd Maneuver Company of the RMFB 3 and other concerned units facilitated the surrender of the two former rebels last Nov. 25.

Ka Enteng also yielded one improvised M14 rifle and four M14 live ammunition, he added.

Delos Santos assured the former rebels that the government will help them lead peaceful lives together with their respective families.

He urged the remaining rebels to go down from the mountains and return to the fold of the law.

Meanwhile, personnel of the 305th Maneuver Company of the RMFB 3 discovered over the weekend a former NPA hideout in Barangay Loob Bunga in Botolan town, Zambales province following a tip-off by a former rebel.

Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3), said one rifle grenade, two pieces of M203 ammunition, food supplies and assorted medicines were found in the burrow.

He said the latest accomplishments resulted from the intensified campaign of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) through the RTF-ELCAC 3.

“These latest accomplishments of the government side strongly showed that the CPP/NPA has been remarkably weakened,” he said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency