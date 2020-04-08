2 elderly folks recover from Covid-19 in Nueva Ecija

The Nueva Ecija Inter-Agency Task Force reported on Wednesday that two senior citizens from Gapan City have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), with their second swab test turning out negative.

Governor Aurelio Umali, said Patient 653, a 65-year-old female and Patient 654, a 62-year-old female, both from Barangay San Roque, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27.

Umali said the two patients had traveled to Manila and Tagaytay.

“They were brought to the hospital but were advised to undergo home quarantine. But even though they already recovered, the two were strictly advised to stay home,” he said.

Four other Covid-19 patients who had earlier recovered were from Barangay Bangad in Cabanatuan City, Barangay Platero in General Natividad, Barangay San Nicolas in Gapan City and Barangay Tikiw in San Antonio.

Out of the 28 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province, six have recovered and two died.

The number of patients under investigation (PUIs) is 387 while persons under monitoring (PUMs) who are still under home quarantine total 6,827. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency