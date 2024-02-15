2 drug suspects yield P3.4-M shabu in Cotabato

COTABATO CITY: Anti-narcotics agents in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) arrested two members of a big-time drug syndicate operating here and seized from them PHP3.4 million worth of 'shabu' on Wednesday afternoon. Agent Jocelyn Mary, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) BARMM information chief, said the suspects, identified only as 'King' and 'Kuyat', were collared along Sinsuat Avenue around 2 p.m. The suspects yielded 500 grams of suspected shabu, mobile phones, and the marked money. 'We are investigating deeper about the connections of the suspects to bigger drug syndicates operating in the region,' Mary said in a radio interview on Thursday, adding that the duo has been under surveillance for the past three weeks. The two are detained at the PDEA detention facility at P.C. Hill and will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Gunrunner arrested Meanwhile, operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detecti on Group (CIDG)-BARMM arrested a man for selling three firearms and ammunition to an undercover agent in front of a food chain here at 3 p.m. Wednesday. CIDG-BARMM regional chief Lt. Col. Ariel Huesca only identified the suspect as a certain 'Abu', of Barangay Rosary Heights Mother. Seized from him were a rifle, two cal.45 pistols, ammunition, a mobile phone, and personal items. Source: Philippines News Agency