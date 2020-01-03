2 drug suspects killed, 4 others nabbed in Bulacan

Two suspected drug pushers were killed and four others were arrested in a series of operations conducted in this province on Thursday and Friday.

Col. Emma Libunao, acting director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the two suspected drug peddlers were neutralized in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Assumption, City of San Jose del Monte at about 1:20 a.m. on Friday.

Libunao said one of them was identified as Roy Acebron, who was on the Philippine National Police -Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PNP-PDEA) unified watch list, while the other has yet to be identified.

Recovered from the two were 31 heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu; one caliber .38 revolver without trademark and serial number, with four fired cartridges cases and one live ammunition; a 12-gauge improvised shotgun with one empty shell; one 9mm fired cartridge case; three fired cartridge cases of a caliber 22 gun; buy-bust money; and a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Libunao said four other drug suspects were nabbed in the City of San Jose del Monte and DoAa Remedios Trinidad town.

They were identified as Joel Cahana, Jaime Lozada, Arnel Joaquin, and Marlon Capili.

Libunao said Cahana and Lozada were arrested while selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sto. Cristo, City of San Jose Del Monte at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

On the other hand, Joaquin and Capili were arrested for trying to evade the Oplan Sita checkpoint in Barangay Pulong Sampalok, DoAa Remedios Trinidad at about 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspects were not wearing helmets while on board a red Suzuki R150 motorcycle without plate number. Search incidental to lawful arrest yielded one plastic sachet of dried marijuana leaves and rolled paper with suspected marijuana residue, Libunao said.

Source: Philippines News Agency