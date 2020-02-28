2 drug peddlers nabbed in Bataan buy bust

Police arrested on Friday two suspected drug traders, one of whom is a barangay tanod (village watchman), in a buy bust operation here, and confiscated from them a firearm and 12 sachets of shabu.

Major Dennis Orbista, Orani police chief, identified the suspects as Marcial Diaz Jr., 46, a watchman of Barangay Pantalan, and Audie Maradial, 27, of Barangay Paraiso, both in this town.

Police nabbed the suspects after selling a small plastic sachet of shabu to a police poseur buyer in exchange for a PHP500 marked bill.

During the conduct of protective search, confiscated from the possession of Diaz were another six small sachets of shabu, Orbista said.

Also found in the possession of Maradial were five medium plastic sachets of shabu and one .45 caliber pistol with one magazine and five rounds of live ammunition.

The suspects are now facing cases for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY