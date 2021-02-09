2 drug peddlers killed, 6 others nabbed in Bulacan buy bust

Two drug suspects died in a shoot-out with police while six other suspects were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted in this province on Monday.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, provincial director of Bulacan Police Provincial Office, identified the neutralized suspects as Romnick Bobila alias Bing Bing and Javier Arevalo alias Abyeb, both residents of Barangay Tabing-ilog, Marilao town, this province.

Cajipe said based on the report of Marilao police, a buy-bust operation was conducted in Barangay Tabing-ilog around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

After the drug transaction, he said the suspects pulled their guns and fired towards the police officers after sensing that they were dealing with undercover agents.

“Our police officers retaliated which resulted in the death of both suspects,” Cajipe said in an interview.

Recovered from the scene were two .38 caliber revolvers, 12 plastic sachets of shabu, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, six drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Calumpit and the City of San Jose Del Monte.

The arrested suspects were identified as Edwin Halili Adriano of Barangay Calumpang, Laurian Cruz and Jonnel Ugsang, both of Barangay Longos, Mirna Santos of Barangay Balite, all in Calumpit; and Mary Ann Balang and Kairodin Balang, both from Barangay Gaya-Gaya, City of San Jose Del Monte.

A total of 15 plastic sachets of shabu and buy-bust money were recovered from the suspects.

The arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Bulacan Provincial Crime Laboratory Office for appropriate examination.

Criminal charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) against the arrested suspects are now being readied for filing in court, Cajipe said.