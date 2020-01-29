2 ‘drug peddlers’ fall, P6.8-M shabu seized in Marawi

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) arrested Wednesday two drug peddlers and seized some Ph6.8-million worth of shabu in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

PDEA-BARMM Director Juvenal Azurin said that the buy-bust was conducted in partnership with the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade, 82nd Infantry Battalion, and the local police at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Mindanao State University (MSU) Commercial Center located in Barangay Dinalma, Marawi City.

Azurin identified the suspects as Jaman Tocalo of Iligan City and Mhajir Samad of Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

They were among our high-value targets, Azurin said in a phone interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA) here. He said the suspects agreed to sell PHP1.6-million worth of shabu to an undercover agent.

As soon as the two received the buy-bust money and handed over the shabu item to the poseur-buyer, they were immediately arrested, Azurin said.

Seized from the suspects were the huge packet of shabu weighing 1,000 grams, and the boodle money that contained one original PHP1,000 peso bill on top of several stacks of photocopied money worth PHP1.6 million.

Also seized from the suspects were driver's licenses and the motorbike used in their illegal activities.

Azurin said the duo will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency