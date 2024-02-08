2 drug peddlers fall, P2.4-M ‘shabu’ seized in Maguindanao Norte sting

SULTAN KUDARAT: Police arrested two drug suspects and seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP2.4 million during a buy-bust in Barangay Crossing Simuay here Thursday morning. Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, municipal police chief, said the two suspects, whose identities were withheld due to a follow-up operation, yielded 365 grams of suspected shabu, a black pick-up truck, firearms, mobile phones, and the boodle money. 'During the 11:20 a.m. operation, the two yielded about six huge sachets of suspected shabu and two loaded .45-caliber pistols after transacting with an undercover police agent,' Madin said of the suspects, who are residents of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, Maguindanao del Sur. He said the suspects were locked up in the municipal police detention facility while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were being prepared against them. Source: Philippines News Agency