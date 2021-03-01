2 doctors promoted as Coast Guard’s first female commodores

Two doctors who spearhead the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) civil and medical services are the first female commodores in the PCG’s history after their oath-taking on Friday.

In a Viber message, PCG spokesperson, Commodore Armando Balilo said they are Commodore Luz Escarilla, commander of the PCG Civil Relations Service and in charge of the PCG’s Task Force Quarantine; and Commodore Fran Eden, commander of the PCG Medical Service, also in charge of Task Force RT-PCR who deploy the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction testers in all ports, airports, and mobile sites nationwide.

Escarilla is also deputy chief of PCG staff for operations.

The rank of commodore is the counterpart of brigadier general (one-star) in the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Marine Corps.

“(They are the) first female commodores of the PCG. Commodore Luz Escarilla and Commodore Fran Eden, both doctors and front-liners,” Balilo said.

Escarilla and Eden are just two of seven PCG officers whose promotion to the rank of commodore was approved by the Office of the President on February 15, based on the recommendation of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

The other five are PCG District Southeastern Mindanao commander, Commodore Luisito Sibayan; National Operations Center for Oil Pollution director, Commodore Roben de Guzman; PCG District Northeastern Mindanao commander, Commodore Inocencio Rosario Jr.; PCG District Northern Mindanao commander, Commodore Agapito Bibat; and deputy chief of PCG staff for intelligence, Commodore Allen Dalangin.

They had their oath-taking ceremony at the PCG headquarters in Port Area, Manila on Friday.

In a press release, PCG Commandant, Admiral George Ursabia Jr., urged the newly promoted officers to guide their personnel to “deliver public service with humility and compassion.”

Ursabia also thanked Duterte and Tugade for supporting the promotion of the officials and their “full trust and confidence” in the initiatives and plans of the PCG.

Source: Philippines News Agency