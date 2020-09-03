2 die of Covid-19 in Bataan as caseload rises to 972

Two patients have died of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province, bringing the total number of fatalities to 19 based on the record of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Wednesday night.

Governor Albert Garcia said on Thursday that the new fatalities were both men – a 69-year-old from Pilar and a 55-year-old from Hermosa.

Garcia also said the number of confirmed Covid-19 patients climbed to 972, of which 385 are active cases after the addition of 24 new infections.

Contact tracing showed that 15 of the 24 new cases had close encounter with those who had tested positive for the virus, he said.

Meanwhile, Garcia reported nine new recoveries, bringing the tally to 568.

Those who have just recovered were four from Abucay, three from Mariveles, and one each from Limay and Orani.

They include an eight-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Abucay, and a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl from Mariveles.

Of the 13,928 who have undergone Covid-19 tests, 972 tested positive, 12,796 were negative while 160 are still waiting for the results.

