2 die in Benguet road mishap as driver dozes off

Two persons died and five others were injured when the vehicle they were riding in rammed into a parked vehicle on Sunday night.

Maj. Dominador de Guzman, Tuba Municipal Police Station chief, identified the fatalities as Kevin Patras Fermin and Melbert Patras Caligtan.

Injured were Komatso Patras Mallari, Cedric Pili Dapyawen, Vincent Banao Pacas, Orlando Bayusa Fermin, and Kerwin Kiwas Baydan. They were brought to the nearest hospital for treatment.

In a text message sent to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Monday morning, de Guzman said the victims were on board a Tamaraw FX on their way to attend a fiesta in neighboring Pugo town in La Union when the accident happened around 8:40 p.m. at Barangay Taloy Sur, Tuba.

Mallari claimed he lost control of the steering wheel when he dozed off and crashed into a parked Mitsubishi Canter closed van.

Source: Philippines News Agency