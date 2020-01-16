2 dead in NoCot ambush; pursuit operation launched

Police have launched a manhunt against a group of armed men involved in the ambush-slay of two motorcycle-riding victims in Pikit, North Cotabato on Wednesday.

Maj. Mautin Pangandigan, Pikit police chief, identified the victims as Benjie Lumacod and Nasrudin Guialodin, both of Kabacan town.

Police report said the victims were on board a motorbike traversing Sitio Manampan, Barangay Batulawan in Pikit past 9 a.m. when waylaid by the armed men.

Both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds in their bodies, Pangandigan said.

Recovered from the ambush site were empty shells from M-16 and M-14 rifles.

Pangandigan said a pursuit operation is underway against the armed group that fled to the interiors of Batulawan village.

Pangandigan said they have also invited for questioning several persons of interest.

Source: Philippines News Agency