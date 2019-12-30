2 dead, 4 wounded Pinoys confirmed in Singapore car crash

Two were confirmed dead while four others were injured after a vehicle on Sunday lost control and hit a group of Filipinos in Singapore, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Monday.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) today expresses its condolences to the families of two Filipinos who died after a car lost control and crashed into a group of Filipinos at Lucky Plaza in Singapore, yesterday afternoon. The accident also left four other Filipinos injured," the DFA said in a statement sent to reporters.

Among the injured victims, two are now in stable condition, while the other two are still undergoing intensive treatment.

According to the DFA, all victims are being assisted by the Philippine Embassy in Singapore.

"The DFA, through the Embassy, is now in touch with authorities for the repatriation of the remains of the Filipino casualties," it said.

According to reports, the group of Filipino women were having a picnic outside Lucky Plaza when a black Honda Vezel suddenly ploughed into them.

Investigations are ongoing.

Source: Philippines News Agency