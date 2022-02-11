﻿2-day vax drive targets 268K residents in Eastern Visayas

The Department of Health (DOH) regional office here is eyeing to vaccinate 267,856 residents in Eastern Visayas in the two-day vaccination drive, which started on Thursday.

The health department asked local government units to reach out to the remaining unvaccinated persons, individuals with missed second doses, and residents with due booster shots during the two-day vaccination blitz, which will end on Friday (February 11 ).

“This aims to ramp up vaccination in the region by devoting these two days solely for vaccination activities. This massive undertaking will require whole-of-society approach and whole-of-government effort,” said DOH regional director Exuperia Sabalberino in a press briefing Thursday.

Of the total regional target, 9,835 are in Biliran, 28,188 in Eastern Samar, 113,239 in Leyte, 29,171 in Northern Samar, 37,983 in Samar, 24,029 in Southern Leyte, 11,101 in Ormoc City, 14,310 in Tacloban City.

As of February 7, at least 47 percent of the region’s 4.86 million population have been fully-vaccinated against Covid-19.

Eastern Visayas has already recorded 61,452 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of February 10, with 692 active cases, 60,106 recoveries, and 654 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency