2-day drive nets 10 loose firearms in Agusan Sur

BUTUAN CITy: A simultaneous campaign conducted by the police stations under the Agusan del Sur Police Provincial Office (ADSPPO) has resulted in the surrender of at least 10 loose firearms.

Major Jennifer Ometer, chief of the Public Information Office of the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13), said Tuesday the campaign against loose firearms in Agusan del Sur on Dec. 18 to 19 is part of the peace and security operations of the provincial police.

“The firearms voluntarily surrendered to the ADSPPO were already modified and without serial numbers,” Ometer said.

The surrendered firearms include five homemade shotguns, three .38-caliber pistols, a .357-caliber pistol, and a .22-caliber revolver.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, PRO-13 director, Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II, described the efforts of local police stations as “a clear manifestation of the commitment of PRO-13 to intensify the campaign against loose firearms.”

He said loose firearms are those which are unregistered, obliterated, or altered firearms, and firearms that are lost or stolen.

Under the Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, Labra said the loose firearms also include those that are illegally manufactured, in the possession of an individual other than the licensee, and with revoked licenses in accordance with the rules and regulations.

“The campaign against loose firearms in the Caraga Region is also in consonance with the intensification of the Malasakit, Kaayusan, Kapayapaan at Kaunlaran (MKK=K) program of Philippine National Police Chief, General (Rodolfo) Azurin,” Labra said

Source: Philippines News Agency