2 Dawlah Islamiya fighters surrender in Lanao

Two Dawlah Islamiya fighters have surrendered amid the pressure of continuous military offensive against them in Lanao del Sur, military officials said Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Generoso Ponio, Army's 1st Infantry Division commander, identified the Dawlah Islamiya surrenderers as Metalicop Ambayan Bembang and Sabidra Sisomnong Panulong, who yielded Monday to the troops of the Army's 49th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Sandab, Butig, Lanao del Sur.

The surrenderers turned over one M 203 grenade launcher, ammunition, and a bandolier. The two were placed under custodial debriefing.

Ponio said Bembang and Panulong bared that they were recruited by Mando Panulong, a militant under a certain Commander Langco and have participated in the series of clashes with government troops.

He said the troops remain "steadfast" in their campaign against terrorism and proliferation of loose firearms in the area of Lanao del Sur.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the military's "ensuing offensives and encompassing initiatives for peace and development debilitated the Dawlah Islamiya in Lanao, compelling more fighters to abandon their cause and join the government's cause to purge terrorism in Mindanao."

We are inclined to welcome and assist fighters who want to cross the line. Let us work together for genuine peace and progress, Sobejana added.

