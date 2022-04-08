﻿2 CPP-NPA members wanted for murder nabbed in NegOcc

Two members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) were arrested in separate joint military and police operations in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Thursday.

In a report on Friday, the Philippine Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion (IB) identified the suspects as Jayson John Gazon, 30, a resident of Purok 2, Barangay San Antonio; and Kenneth Nabong, 31, of Sitio Uwakan, Barangay Buenavista.

The two, who served as couriers of the NPA’s Sentro de Grabidad Platoon of Central Negros Front 2, have warrants of arrest for murder.

Records of the incident, where the two were involved, are still being checked by the authorities.

Lt. Col. Van Donald Almonte, commander of 94IB, said the government forces found Gazon and Nabong based on the information provided by the locals, prompting the Himamaylan City Police Station to act swiftly to capture the two suspects.

“We are grateful for the timely and accurate information from the residents. We also laud the Himamaylan City police for their fast cooperation and coordination,” he added.

Almonte said the CPP-NPA has no place in central Negros, and the safest choice for the communist rebels now is to surrender.

“The security cluster of Himamaylan City Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict will always hunt you down,” he said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency