2 cops die of Covid-19: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday confirmed that two police officers died of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement, PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa said these are PNP’s patient number 13 (PNP-13), a 46-year-old policeman assigned in Laguna and patient number 8 (PNP-8), 48, who is assigned in Metro Manila.

Gamboa extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the two police officers and assured them of full financial support and social benefits.

PNP-13 was listed as a person under monitoring (PUM) and died last March 27 due to cardiac arrest. A post mortem examination was done and a week after his swab test, results showed that he was positive for Covid-19.

PNP-8 died on Thursday. While on duty last March 19, the patient experienced high fever and was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. He later tested positive for the virus.

As of Friday, 13 police officers have tested positive for the Covid-19 while a total of 209 PNP personnel (39 police commissioned officers (PCOs), 161 non-commissioned officers (PNCO) and nine Non Uniformed Personnel (NUP) were classified as patients under investigation (PUIs) and 1,600 personnel (368 PCO, 1172 PNCO and 60 NUP) are listed as PUMs.

The PNP did not provide details on the remaining Covid-19 patients.

The Kiangan Billeting Center in Camp Crame has already admitted nine PNP personnel listed as PUIs who are undergoing self-quarantine.

Biosafety protocols such as decontamination and provision of minimum Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all PNP health workers in the building are strictly implemented.

