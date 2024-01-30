2 communist rebels surrender in Bulacan

CAMP ALEJO: Two members of the communist Rebolusyonaryong Hukbong Bayan (RHB) surrendered to the Bulacan police on Monday. 'Ka Bonbon,' 46, and 'Ka Mila,' 71, turned themselves in to joint elements of the Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company in Barangay Sampaloc, San Rafael town, according to a statement Tuesday by Col. Relly Arnedo, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office. Ka Bonbon also surrendered a Smith and Wesson caliber .38 revolver without serial number, four pieces of caliber .38 live ammunition, and a book on neoliberalism. "Bulacan Police is stern in its intensified campaign against insurgency and terrorism to ensure the provision of social services, employment opportunities, and an improved quality of life in communities that have been experiencing or are vulnerable to armed communist conflict,' Arnedo said. Source: Philippines News Agency