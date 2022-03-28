﻿2 Comelec depts to determine sanctions vs. debate skippers

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is bent on imposing additional penalties, based on what is provided under the law to those who fail to attend its presidential and vice presidential debates.

“We referred to the Law Department and EID (Education and Information Department) and asked them to submit what other sanctions can be imposed on those who do not attend our debates especially if there is no proper reason,” Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said in a Laging Handa briefing on Monday.

Garcia added that they are still discussing whether or not to make some adjustments regarding the next presidential debate.

“It will be done on April 3. We will talk about whether there is a need to adjust. A big issue is what else can we add sanctions to those who do not attend the debates. Again because it is voluntary, not obligatory, because there is no existing law, it is very difficult for the Comelec to add penalties if any,” he added.

He said that the matter will be discussed by the Comelec en banc on Wednesday.

Garcia, however, said the debates aim to inform the electorate on important issues.

“If you want to see the candidates showcase their brilliance and skills, watch out for our debate. We will learn more and get to know more about the candidates,” he said.

Last March 19 and 20, the Comelec held the first presidential and vice presidential debates, respectively, at the Sofitel Harbor Tent in Pasay City.

Those who attended the presidential debate were former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody de Guzman, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, former national security adviser Norberto Gonzales, Senator Panfilo Lacson, Dr. Jose Montemayor, businessman Faisal Mangondato, Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Meanwhile, the attendees at the vice-presidential debate were Walden Bello, Manny SD Lopez, Dr. Willie Ong, Senator Francis Pangilinan, Carlos Serapio and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Former Manila mayor Lito Atienza declined to attend the event due to medical reasons.

The tandem of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte skipped the debates.

Source: Philippines News Agency