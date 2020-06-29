2 churches on lockdown due to coronavirus cases

wo churches in Metro Manila have been placed on lockdown after some personnel, including a priest, tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a Facebook post on Monday, Fr. Jojo Buenafe of the Santisima Trinidad Parish in Malate, Manila said they decided to temporarily close the church after he and another staff have tested positive for the disease.

“Beloved parishioners, in an unexpected event, your servant and Brother Homer Sunga, our conventional colleague was struck by the disease of Covid-19. I am currently healing in my room and away from our conventional companions who are also under the same place Voluntary quarantine and no symptomatic. While Brother Homer is confined now and healing at San Juan de Dios Hospital,” he said in a statement.

The Catholic priest added that they have coordinated with the barangay and the Archdiocese of Manila regarding the matter.

“Since Monday, the leadership of our parish has been contacted with Barangay 746 headed by (Chairman) Rolando Tubato for protocols set by the government and the church. We are also contacting the Ministry on Health Services of the Archdiocese of Manila for our medical needs,” he said.

He added that contact tracing with the people they have mingled with has already been conducted.

He also asked the faithful for their patience and urged them to pray for them.

“I am asking for your patience and understanding of this event. Also, I wish you would pray for us to be quick to recover from this disease and get through this struggle,” the parish priest said.

Meanwhile, the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Quezon City has decided to close for two weeks after one of its parish office staff tested positive for Covid-19 on June 26.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the temporary lockdown starting June 26, 2020, of our Parish Church for at least two weeks. This temporary measure has been immediately decided and implemented, in addition to subsequent swab testing of parish personnel, for the protection of everyone,” an announcement from the parish’s Facebook page read.

The parish is scheduled for disinfection and assured the faithful that online Masses will continue during the two-week lockdown.

Source: Philippines News Agency