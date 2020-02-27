2 Chinese nabbed for kidnapping over gambling debt

Authorities on Thursday arrested two Chinese nationals for abducting a compatriot who fell victim to a loan shark syndicate in ParaAaque City.

Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, director of the Philippine National Police Anti Kidnapping Group (PNP AKG) identified the suspects as Jiang Zhenqiang and Zhu Peijian, both 35, who were arrested at Seaside Drive in Barangay Tambo at around 1:45 a.m.

The arrest of the suspects led to the rescue of the victim Jiang Longgen, 32.

"The security personnel of the hotel were informed of the kidnapping and they immediately relayed the information to us, the reason behind the successful operation," Estomo said in a press briefing.

AKG spokesperson, Maj. Ronaldo Lumactod, said the case is similar to a past modus operandi wherein Chinese loan sharks would offer loans to losing casino gamblers.

Once victims lose anew, they would be abducted and the syndicate will demand their relatives to pay a huge sum of money.

The group would even go to the extent of filming the victims while being tortured to force their relatives to pay.

Estomo earlier met with casino managers to discuss coordination and cooperation amid the rising number of casino related kidnappings.

One of those agreed upon was for the casino personnel to fully cooperate with the police to prevent kidnappings perpetrated by Chinese nationals working for loan sharks in the casino.

Data from the PNP AKG showed victims of casino related kidnappings increased in 2019 at 38, from 16 in 2018.

This year, the PNP AKG has so far recorded two cases of casino related kidnappings.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY