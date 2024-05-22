2 Chinese nabbed for compatriot’s kidnap in Pasay

MANILA: Police authorities have arrested two Chinese nationals for the alleged kidnapping of their compatriot. In a report on Wednesday, Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) director Brig. Gen. Cosme Abrenica identified the two suspects with aliases 'Mike' and 'Bong'. AKG members caught the two suspects guarding the 30-year-old unnamed victim in an operation in Pasay City on the night of May 19. Abrenica said the operation stemmed from the information provided by the victim's friend to the Southern Police District (SPD), who said the victim was kidnapped by two Chinese men inside a casino in the city on the morning of the same day. The complaint was later referred to AKG, which carried out the operation. The suspects are now temporarily detained at PNP-AKG detention facility in Camp Crame and would face charges of kidnapping for ransom. 'The PNP AKG assures you that we will do our best in taking action to ensure your safety. Our men are ready to continuously do our efforts to captu re law offenders for a safe and peaceful community to live in,' Abrenica said. Source: Philippines News Agency