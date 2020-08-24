2 Cebu town mayors contract Covid-19

Two town mayors in Cebu province contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and are now undergoing forced isolation.

On Sunday, the municipal government of Alcoy announced that their mayor, Michael Angelo Sestoso, is the sixth local chief executive in the province tested positive for Covid-19.

In an official advisory, the municipal government said Sestoso is in “safe condition” but now undergoing isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.

Individuals who were in direct contact with the mayor are also in isolation either in their homes or a facility prepared by the town. The town’s health officials are monitoring symptoms of Covid-19 on the people that went near him.

“The source and by what means the mayor contracted the virus remains unknown. Therefore, everyone is advised to be vigilant and observe health protocols like wearing of face mask, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing,” the town’s advisory said in Cebuano.

The Public Information Office (PIO) of the municipality of Asturias also announced on Saturday that Mayor Anto Pintor tested positive of Covid-19.

Pintor, the fifth mayor infected with the coronavirus, showed symptoms before he subjected himself to swab test on August 19.

Asturias town’s contact tracing team immediately isolated individuals who may have had close contact with the mayor.

The PIO also said they conducted disinfection of the entire municipal hall building to ensure that employees are safe from the deadly virus.

“Mayor Anto Pintor is doing well and he is now in isolation in the hospital for proper monitoring. We appeal to everyone to be always vigilant and include in their prayers the Covid-19 global crisis will be solved,” the statement from Asturias town PIO said.

Alcoy is a town some 102 kilometers south from here while Tuburan is 92 kilometers northwest from the capital city.

In June, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan was the first mayor in Cebu to test positive for Covid-19.

Also, Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura contracted coronavirus on the same month.

On August 6, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that her brother, Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia was “fighting Covid-19”.

Last August 16, Tuburan Mayor Danilo Diamante also contracted the virus and is still in isolation.

