2 Cebu terminals to get state-of-the-art toilets

CEBU: Passengers at two premier bus terminals in Cebu province will enjoy state-of-the-art toilet facilities after the capitol partnered with a Swiss-based company to develop convenient and more relaxing comfort rooms. Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said Thursday she met with officials from Mister Loo Philippines to discuss the refurbishment and management of the toilets at the South Bus Terminal here and the North Bus Terminal in Mandaue City. The Switzerland company designs, builds, and manages public toilet facilities through its tech-enabled service platform at high-footfall locations in Asia. At least 28 advanced technology toilet cubicles will be built. Twenty of them would be placed at the South Bus Terminal and the remaining eight at the North Bus Terminal. The governor expected the newly refurbished toilets will be available for public use in time for the Sinulog Festival next year. Sarah Pante, country manager of the Mister Loo, said the construction will be in four phases. She said temporary toilets a nd portalets have been installed for the passengers while the construction is ongoing. The Cebu Provincial Economic and Enterprise Council has approved the project, Garcia said. Source: Philippines News Agency