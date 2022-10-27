2 Caraga LGUs get high ratings as child-friendly towns

The towns of Sison in Surigao del Norte and Jabonga in Agusan del Norte both garnered 96 percent ratings in the 2021 child-friendly local governance audit, a copy of the result obtained by the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday showed.

Twenty-two other towns and two cities in the region also made it to the list of the 2021 Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance (SCFLG) audit.

The two cities include Bayugan City in Agusan del Sur which garnered 91 percent, and Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte, with 88 percent.

In Agusan del Sur, nine towns will receive the seal: Trento, Sibagat, Bunawan, Rosario, San Luis, Talacogon, Prosperidad, Loreto, and Veruela.

The other towns in Surigao del Norte declared child-friendly include Gigaquit, Mainit, Claver, and Tubod. Two more towns in Agusan del Norte, Buenavista and Tubay, made it to the list.

Three towns in Surigao del Sur will also receive the seal: Cagwait, Hinatuan, and Lianga, as well as three in the Province of Dinagat Islands: San Jose, Cagdianao, and Basilisa.

In a statement Wednesday, the local government unit (LGU) of Sison said it was the second time for the town to receive the SCFLG.

“The municipality of Sison was also recognized as among the child-friendly towns in the Caraga Region in 2019,” it said.

The two recognitions, it added, are manifestations of the continuation of the LGU of the child welfare and protection programs.

The CFLGA is an annual mandatory audit aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of LGUs in the implementation of programs and policies of the government to improve the welfare condition of children.

The audit is anchored on the core rights of children under the categories of survival, development, protection, participation, and governance.

Source: Philippines News Agency