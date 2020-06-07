2 BIFF terrorists yield in Maguindanao

Two combatants of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) voluntarily yielded to the military following a law enforcement operation in Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, commander of the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade, identified the surrenderers as Tawali Puaya alias Ryan Tumagantang, and Puaya Tumagantang, both of the Islamic State-inspired BIFF Karialan faction operating in the marshlands of Maguindanao.

Capulong said troopers from the 34th Infantry Battalion (34IB) were targeting BIFF Karialan faction sub-commander Razul Dubpaleg in remote Barangay Indatuan, Northern Kabuntalan when met by the two surrenderers.

“The two expressed their withdrawal of support to the BIFF due to intense military operation against them,” Capulong said.

The surrenderers handed over one homemade sniper rifle and one improvised explosive device rigged from a 105 mm cannon projectile with a secondary charge from five attached 40 mm grenade projectiles.

The two BIFF men were presented to the municipal government officials before they were brought to 34IB headquarters for custodial debriefing.

Source: Philippines News Agency