2 bettors to split P89-M Super Lotto jackpot

MANILA : Two bettors from Cavite and Zamboanga del Norte provinces will split the PHP89 million jackpot of Thursday night's Super Lotto 6/49 draw. In an advisory Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winning combination 28-16-18-29-14-09 carried a total jackpot prize of PHP89,556,807.60. The tickets were purchased along Cuneta Street, Bacoor, Cavite and New Public Market, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte. Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law. Meanwhile, 71 others won PHP50,000 each for guessing five of the six winning digits; 2,832 will get PHP1,200 each for four correct digits; and 38,007 will settle for PHP50 each for three correct digits. The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn ev ery Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to support the agency's gaming products to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency