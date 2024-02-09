2 bettors from Bulacan, QC to split P5.9-M Lotto jackpot

MANILA: Two bettors from Bulacan and Metro Manila would split the PHP5.9 million jackpot of Thursday night's Lotto 6/42 draw. In an advisory Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winning combination 27-02-20-22-23-10 carried a total jackpot prize of PHP5.94 million. The winning tickets were bought in Guiguinto, Bulacan and Tandang Sora, Quezon City. Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Meanwhile, 84 others won PHP24,000 each for guessing five of the six winning digits; 2,685 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 33,862 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits. The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to support the agency's gaming products to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. Source: Philippines News Agency