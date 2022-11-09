2 bettors bag P5.9-M lotto jackpot

Two bettors became instant millionaires after winning the PHP5.9 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 draw on Tuesday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the PCSO said the bettors guessed the winning combination 09-06-29-07-05-19 with a total prize money of PHP5,940,000.

The winning tickets were bought by bettors in Lipa City, Batangas, and San Antonio, Zambales.

They can claim the check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

A total of 78 bettors won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 3,200 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 32,672 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

On November 5, two bettors bagged the jackpot prizes in two separate draws – a bettor in Triangulo, Naga City bagged the jackpot of Grand Lotto 6/55 with a total prize of PHP29.7 million while another bettor from Pitogo, Quezon guessed the winning combination in the Lotto 6/42 draw with a total prize of PHP15.3 million.

On November 4, a ticket sold in Taytay, Rizal province bagged the PHP21 million jackpot prize of the Mega Lotto 6/45.

The public is encouraged to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenues goes to charity programs

Source: Philippines News Agency