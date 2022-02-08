﻿2 ASG bandits surrender in Sulu

The number of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) surrenderers in Sulu has climbed to 16 since January 1 after two more ASG bandits surrendered to government authorities in the province, military officials announced Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the two ASG bandits surrendered Thursday to the 1103rd Infantry Brigade troops headed by Brig. Gen. Benjamin Batara in Barangay Bonbon, Patikul, Sulu.

Rosario withheld the identities of the two ASG rebels for security reasons except to say that they are father and son surrendered who are followers of ASG sub-leader Amah Maas, whose group is under the late ASG leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan.

The surrenderers yielded two Garand rifles with ammunition, Rosario said.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the surrenderers will be enrolled in the Localized Social Integration Program of the provincial government of Sulu.

“We will also provide them with all the needed assistance as they start to live a peaceful life with their loved ones,” Gonzales said.

He said the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, together with the municipality of Patikul, provided food and financial assistance to the two surrenderers.

Batara said he admired the ASG surrenderers who chose to abandon their armed struggle and joined in the government’s quest to end terrorism and win genuine peace and development in the Patikul town and Sulu.

“The manpower and capability of the ASG are degraded, hence, its remaining members compel to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law,” Rosario said.

Source: Philippines News Agency