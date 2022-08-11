2 arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi

Authorities arrested two suspected big time drug traffickers and seized some PHP6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust in Tawi-Tawi, a police official said Wednesday.

Col. Richard Verceles, Area Police Command-Western Mindanao operations chief, said the suspects, Nurhamin Nurhussin and Hosna Nurhussin Rahim, were arrested around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the port area in Barangay Poblacion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Verceles said the operation was launched after the suspects agreed to transact illegal drugs to an undercover government agent following a series of negotiations.

He said the suspects yielded a kilo of suspected shabu worth PHP6.8 million contained in tea packs as well as other pieces of evidence.

The suspects were placed under the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Tawi-Tawi office for the filing of appropriate charges against them

Source: Philippines News Agency