2 arrested, P389-K hot logs seized in Surigao Sur town

Two suspects were arrested for transporting PHP389,000 worth of illegally cut lumber in Carmen, Surigao del Sur, the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) said Thursday.

In a statement, PRO-13 chief Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said truck driver Mark Anthony Ubang Tibay, 29, and helper Ernesto Inojales Timario, 35, were nabbed by authorities Wednesday along a highway in Barangay Crossing Cancavan, Carmen town.

“The arrested suspects will face charges for the violation of Presidential Decree 705 or the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines,” he said.

Seized from the suspects were 567 pieces of Yakal sawn lumber with a volume length of 7,299.21 board feet (BF) valued at PHP364,960, and 55 pieces of Lauan lumber at 972 BF amounting to PHP24,300.

Tibay and Timario are residents of Caloocan City, police said.

The confiscated lumber products were handed over to CENRO-Cantilan.

Source: Philippines News Agency