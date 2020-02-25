2 arrested for dumping illegal waste in Bulacan

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday for dumping illegal wastes in Barangay Poblacion, Pandi town, this province.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, acting provincial director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said those arrested were Romeo Cruz, 62, caretaker of a dumpsite, and his helper Roberto Diela.

He said personnel of Pandi Municipal Police Station, together with the Kaligkasan volunteer village watchmen, responded to a report that a van was transporting and dumping drums containing domestic, industrial, and commercial toxic chemicals in a remote area in Barangay Poblacion.

Cajipe said the suspects caught in the act of dumping waste materials failed to present any pertinent documents. The driver of the van, however, managed to escape, he added.

Recovered were one empty drum and 35 drums full of toxic waste materials from Transport Marketing Corporation, Pasig City; and one Isuzu six wheeler truck bearing plate no. WNU 358.

A criminal complaint for violation of Republic Act 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000) was prepared against the suspects while the recovered vehicle was impounded.

The police, through the KaligKasan (Kaligtasan at Kalikasan) program, assist the government in protecting the environment.

The program forges partnerships and collaborations between the Philippine National Police and the community, together with partner agencies, stakeholders and non governmental organizations to support the government's efforts to save and protect the environment.

SOURCE : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY