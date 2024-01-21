Latest News

2 armed men, 1 barangay ‘tanod’ killed in Bulacan shootout with cops

CAMP GEN: Two armed men and a barangay "tanod" (watchman) were killed in an encounter with the local police in Barangay Bahay Pare, Meycauyan City, Bulacan on Saturday night. In a statement on Sunday, Col. Relly Arnedo, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the two suspects fired indiscriminately towards the barangay hall of Bahay Pare for unknown reasons around 8:12 p.m. The suspects then shot at the responding Meycauayan police officers, triggering an exchange of gunfire. "The shootout resulted in the neutralization of the two suspects, both armed with a caliber .45 with an extra magazine,' Arnedo said. A tanod sitting outside the barangay hall was hit by a stray bullet and died. A bystander was also seriously injured. Source: Philippines News Agency

