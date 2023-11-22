2 American sex offenders barred from entering PH

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday reported that it has barred two American sex offenders from entering the country at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. In a statement from BI-Cebu, Neil Eugene Graves, 47, and Stuart Chase Dingman, 60, arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Saturday aboard a Korean Air flight from Incheon, Seoul. They were, however, denied entry as they are both registered as sex offenders after being convicted of sexual offenses in the US, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said. A circuit court in Kent, Michigan convicted Graves in 2011 on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree after he molested a victim aged between 13 years and 15 years. Dingman, on the other hand, was convicted multiple times in 1992 and 1996 for assault and battery of a child in Massachusetts. 'Philippine immigration laws prohibit the entry of foreign nationals who have previously been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude,' the BI said in its news releas e. Graves and Dingman were immediately flown out of the country the following day via a Korean Air flight to Incheon. Source: Philippines News Agency