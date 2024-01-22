2 airport cops under probe, suspended for using bus lane

MANILA: Two Airport Police Department (APD) officers are currently under investigation and have been suspended for using the EDSA busway, an official of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Monday. APO2 Raymond Anuran and APO1 Michael Lilis were caught using the EDSA busway on Sunday afternoon. The busway can only be used by buses plying the EDSA route, emergency vehicles, PNP (Philippine National Police) vehicles, as well as high ranking officials. In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, MIAA Assistant General Manager for Security and Emergency Services Manuel Gonzales said the two cops have been suspended starting Monday, pending the probe. "We would find out why they used the busway and the proper charges which would depend on the degree of their violation," Gonzales said. He said MIAA Acting General Manager Eric Jose Ines issued the directive on Sunday night, and tasked them to finish the investigation as soon as possible. Gonzales said the two cops were on official duty an d were heading to Quezon City when they were caught by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcer. "The investigation could probably take a week," he added. Gonzales reiterated that aside from suspension, other sanctions the cops could face would depend on the probe findings. Source: Philippines News Agency