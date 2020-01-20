2 Abu Sayyaf bandits surrender in Sulu

Two Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits surrendered to military authorities in the province of Sulu, military officials said Monday.

Lt. Col. Amadeo Cruz, the Army's 35th Infantry Battalion commander, identified the ASG surrenderers as Adamin Salem Nanong, 25 and Alkaisa Salem Nanong, 21, both residents of Barangay Pasil, Indanan, Sulu.

Cruz said the two, who are followers of ASG subleader Majan Sahidjuan Alias Apo Mike, voluntarily surrendered Friday to his headquarters in Barangay Liang, Patikul.

He said they turned over one US-made .30-caliber M1 Garand rifle, two .45-caliber pistols, and ammunition.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the Nanongs have been involved in clashes against government troops in the province of Sulu.

Vinluan said the two were placed undergoing custodial debriefing.

I commend the troops of the Joint Task Force Sulu for their laudable accomplishments during the first few days of 2020, said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief.

Sobejana said they are definitely gaining grounds in Sulu and we hope that lasting peace and development will soon be attained.

Source: Philippines News Agency