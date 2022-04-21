﻿2.9M agrarian reform beneficiaries urged to vote wisely

Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) encouraged the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) to exercise their right to vote in the May 9 national and local elections and choose the national and local candidates who have plans and platforms that would benefit them and their communities.

Lawyer David D. Erro, the undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Research Office (PPRO) and concurrent undersecretary for External Affairs and Communications Operations Office (EACOO), said data gathered from the DAR Planning Service showed that a total of 2,916,621 ARBs have been provided with emancipation patents (EPs) and certificates of land ownership awards (CLOAs) from 1972 to March 2022.

A total of 4,954,235 hectares of land have been awarded to the ARBs nationwide, he added.

The 2.9 million ARBs is the base number of DAR farmer-beneficiaries voting population that may be multiplied by each member of their families that are of voting age as well.

“ARBs refer to farmers who were granted lands under Presidential Decree No. 27, Republic Act No. 6657 or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law and RA No. 9700 or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Extension with Reforms,” Erro said in a news release on Thursday.

Erro said DAR is committed to uplifting the living conditions of the ARBs through the department’s various intervention programs.

