﻿2.7K cops deployed to secure CAR destinations

The Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCor) said a total of 2,768 police officers have been deployed to the different destinations and convergence areas in the Cordillera Administrative Region during the observance of the Holy Week.

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, PROCor information officer, said in a message on Tuesday the deployment was done ahead of Palm Sunday as tourists were expected to start arriving on the weekend.

Data showed that of the 2,768 PROCor cops deployed, 344 are deployed in places of convergence; 16 in transportation hubs and terminals; and 226 police officers are deployed for target hardening.

Abellanida said 2,271 police officers have also been deployed as route security, in line with Project Traffic Assistance to Level Up and Yield Efficient Results (TALYER).

He said a total of 1,463 force multipliers and community-based volunteer groups will be giving their assistance to heighten security measures for the summer season.

Abellanida said the police forces will be deployed in the said areas for the entire summer season.

He said “to ensure the safety of motorists and travelers this summer vacation, Regional Director Ronald Lee ordered the deployment of police officers, as part of the “Ligtas Sumvac (Summer Vacation) 2022” campaign.

Source: Philippines News Agency