2.5K indigent students in Agusan Norte get P10-M aid

BUTUAN CITY: Educational assistance payouts started Friday for 2,500 indigent students from the second legislative district of Agusan del Norte province.

“Each of the 161 indigent high school and college students from Carmen town received PHP4,000 educational during the payout on Friday morning,” the office of Agusan del Norte 2nd District Representative Dale Corvera said in a statement.

The province’s second legislative district covers the towns of Buenavista, Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, Nasipit, Remedios T. Romualdez, Santiago, Tubay and Cabadbaran City.

In Carmen town, Corvera spearheaded the start of the distribution of aid.

Another batch of 161 indigent students from Magallanes town will also receive their cash aid on Friday afternoon, the lawmaker's office said.

The educational assistance has a total allocation of PHP10 million from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, coursed through Corvera's congressional office.

Source: Philippines News Agency