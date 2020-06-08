2.5K Ilocos farmers, fisherfolk avail of DA’s loan program

The Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Credit Policy Council (DA-ACPC) has allocated PHP62.5 million for no interest and non-collateral loan program for marginalized fisherfolk and farmers in the Ilocos Region affected by the pandemic.

In a phone interview Monday, Florie Mae Lucas, ACPC focal person for Pangasinan and La Union, said some 1,630 slots were allocated for Pangasinan, 707 for La Union, 54 for Ilocos Sur, and 107 for Ilocos Norte.

“Under the program Survival and Recovery Assistance (SURE Aid) for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the marginalized fishermen and farmers may avail of PHP25,000 loan, which is payable in 10 years with zero interest and no collateral,” she said.

The beneficiaries were identified by the local government units through their municipal or city agriculture offices and validated by DA-ACPC, she added.

Lucas said the fishermen and farmers are listed in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.

“They will only be charged with (a) 3-percent service fee or PHP750 one-time payment in the span of the 10-year loan. It is up to them how they wanted to pay it. It may be staggered or one time before the end of the 10-year loan duration,” she said.

She added the fisherfolk and farmers may opt on how they would use the amount.

“They may use it for their field or farm or for their personal needs since they are also affected by the crisis,” she said.

Lucas said the distribution in La Union already started last week, while the master list in Pangasinan will soon be completed as well as in Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte.

Source: Philippines News Agency