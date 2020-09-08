2.4K patients in Eastern Visayas recover from Covid-19

Some 2,423 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Eastern Visayas have recovered, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday.

The number represents 70.39 percent of the region’s total confirmed cases since March at 3,442, DOH Eastern Visayas head Minerva Molon said in a press statement.

“Most of our patients are confined in community isolation units and temporary treatment and monitoring facilities across the region but are transferred to a higher health care facility if further management is needed,” she added.

To date, the region has 990 active Covid-19 cases under isolation and 25 reported deaths.

Molon said more than 80 percent of confirmed patients in the region are asymptomatic and less than 1 percent are considered as severe and critical.

“The recorded deaths are mostly senior citizens and those with comorbidities, such as kidney and heart diseases, hypertension, and diabetes,” she said.

Excluded in the tally are cases that are under death review by the health department.

The DOH attributed the rapid surge of cases in the region to local transmission and the clustering of cases in several areas.

With the current situation, Molon reiterated its information drive dubbed as “BIDA Solusyon”, which promotes four key behaviors to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

BIDA stands for Bawal walang mask (not wearing a face mask is not allowed); I-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwas hawak sa mga bagay (sanitize your hands and avoid touching surfaces); Dumistansiya ng isang metro (keep a one-meter distance from other people); and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon (Know the factual information).

“We do not want our hospitals and other health care facilities to reach (their) maximum capacities. We can help our health workers and front-liners to significantly slow down the rate of infection if we will religiously practice the minimum health standards. This will decongest hospitals and prevent them from exceeding (their) full capacity,” Molon said.

Source: Philippines News Agency